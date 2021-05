Preps play in tourney named for living legend

"FORE!" Thompson Falls senior Tristan Subatch follows the ball's flight after teeing off on a shot at the Plains Invitational at Wild Horse Plains Golf Course April 16.

Don't call it the Thompson Falls Invitational anymore, call it the Gary Thompson Invitational from now on.

Since his name is pretty much synonymous with Thompson Falls golf anyway – being as he coached the boys program to its only State B title in 2015, and has been a guiding light for Hawk go...