FASHION REWIND

Museum showcases vintage clothing

Since 1968, Patti Jones-Bernhardt has been collecting early 1900s vintage clothing. Jones-Bernhardt grew up loving Model A Fords, having learned to drive in one. She also taught her daughter in one and will be teaching her granddaughter to drive in one this summer. She loves vintage cars and said, "I love everything fast!"

Jones-Bernhardt worked for NASA as what she called a "bean counter." She managed the budget for the section of NASA that worked on reentry heat shields. "I'm a mechanical minded person," said Jones-Bernhardt. She explained that "the clothing kind of came with the cars." According to her, driving those old Model A's did not feel complete without wearing the attire from the time. She remembers her first dress in 1968, which was a black beaded dress, similar to one she has put on display this season in the Old Jail Museum in Thompson Falls.

Jones-Bernhardt worked with the library to bring out her display of vintage clothing, showcasing a fraction of her interesting collection. Every year, the Old Jail Museum puts on a special annual display. With Jones-Bernhardt's assistance, the display this year will feature items and women's clothing that would have been worn by the well-to-do in the late 20s and early 30s.

Much of her collection she had to sell off, "you can't keep everything," but she collects a lot of things from online and antique stores. "It's trying to keep the past and our history alive. It is interesting to be able to see what was worn in the depression era." Jones-Bernhardt's collection focuses on the fashion of the wealthy, and she has a deep knowledge of the history of each item. She expressed an interest in the process in which clothing changed over time, especially how fast it did so in the span of only a few years during that time frame. According to Jones-Bernhardt, the fashion was driven by Paris, France. "It was the headquarters for fashion at the time."

Jones-Bernhardt is a member of four Model A Ford car clubs across several states, including Montana, Arizona and California. She can work on the cars all on her own and is a certified senior judge in cars and a master judge in fashion. She also entered numerous car shows and modeled in vintage clothing.

The Old Jail Museum and Jones-Bernhardt's display will be available to view between Mother's Day and Labor Day, noon to 4 p.m. The annual display includes sections for hunting, Amelia Earhart and flying, beach clothes, hats, children's clothes, fur coats and much more.