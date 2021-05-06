Question of the Week

What advice to you have for a new mom?

Kelsey Wallace,

Thompson Falls - “Just go with the flow of it and take one day at a time, because that’s really all you can do.”

Sarah Stover,

Thompson Falls - “Cherish every moment, because it goes by fast.”

Tara Hertel,

Thompson Falls - “A lot of people are going to try to give you advice on how to parent, but you just got to trust your own gut. You know what’s best.”

Natalie Thompson,

Trout Creek - “As a young mom, the only way to be a good mom is to get guidance from the God who created us all.”

Deena Brigham,

Vancouver, Washington - “Don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Wes Morgan,

Thompson Falls - “Cherish every moment because it goes too fast. Once the children are out and grown up the cost is much more expensive.”