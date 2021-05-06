ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What advice to you have for a new mom?

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

May 6, 2021



Kelsey Wallace,

Thompson Falls - “Just go with the flow of it and take one day at a time, because that’s really all you can do.”

Sarah Stover,

Thompson Falls - “Cherish every moment, because it goes by fast.”

Tara Hertel,

Thompson Falls - “A lot of people are going to try to give you advice on how to parent, but you just got to trust your own gut. You know what’s best.”

Natalie Thompson,

Trout Creek - “As a young mom, the only way to be a good mom is to get guidance from the God who created us all.”

Deena Brigham,

Vancouver, Washington - “Don’t sweat the small stuff.”

Wes Morgan,

Thompson Falls - “Cherish every moment because it goes too fast. Once the children are out and grown up the cost is much more expensive.”

 
Sanders County Ledger canvas prints

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/06/2021 14:55