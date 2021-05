AIR CHESNEY! Thompson Falls sophomore Chesney Lowe won the pole vault competition at the Top 8 meet in Eureka April 27 and is pictured clearing the bar in that meet.

Top 8 great.

Saying "some great things happened" with her team at the Top 8 meet in Eureka last Tuesday, April 27, Thompson Falls coach Trenna Ferris and her charges now concentrate their efforts on the rest of the regular season, which continues Saturday in Missoula at the Kim Haines Memorial m...