BOOK BARGAINS - William Hawkins (clockwise from left), Sara Polmounter, Karen Gustavsen and Jack Williams organize books for the recent sale at the Thompson Falls Public Library.

On Wednesday, April 28, seven high school volunteers gathered at the Thompson Falls Public Library to help organize books for the book sale that weekend. "They probably saved us many hours of work," said Crystal Buchanan, the library director. The sale involved books, CDs, DVDs, audiobooks and mo...