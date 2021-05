NEW ART IN PLAINS – Michael Byrd, a Noxon High School freshman, attaches a mural to a wall at the Washtub Laundromat in Plains while fellow student, junior Charles Boehme, steadies the piece.

The owners of the Washtub Laundromat in Plains takes pride in a clean and efficient establishment, but now it's a lot more appealing, thanks to a group of art students from Noxon High School, who painted a colorful mural for customers to see.

Owner Chad Kavanaugh said there were bare walls at th...