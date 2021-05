READING AND RUNNING: The winners of the Running Start reading program stand with representatives from First Security Bank, the Thompson Falls Masonic Lodge and Thompson Falls Woman's Club following their award ceremony May 4.

For the month of April, students at Thompson Falls Elementary participated in the annual Running Start reading program.

The program started at the beginning of April with a run around the school playground led by Principal Len Dorscher.

In the program, presented by the Thompson Falls Woman...