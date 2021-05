ONE OF A KIND ATHLETE - Thompson Falls multi-sports star Jody Detlaff has signed a national letter of intent to attend Montana Tech next fall. See attached story.

For Jody Detlaff, there are just not enough sports in the world.

But, with high school graduation rapidly approaching and her prep sporting career finally nearing its productive, busy ending, Detlaff has decided on a school of higher learning, and on the sports she wants to concentrate on in col...