BLUE HAWK CATCHER Danni-jo VanHuss takes a big swing at the ball during Thompson Falls' 12-2 win over visiting Troy Friday. Hawks host Anaconda for a single game at Pirk's Place Saturday.

There is no such thing as a halfway swing in softball – either you swing at the ball with authority or you don't – there should be no in-between.

Getting back on their game and swinging their bats with focused abandon, the Lady Hawks won four of five games last week, pancaking Priest River 2...