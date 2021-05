IN THE HEAT OF THE RACE - Will Hyatt takes off after receiving the baton from Justin Morgan in Missoula Saturday.

The final tune-up before the champions are determined.

The Thompson Falls Blue Hawk track and field squads completed regular season action at the Kim L. Haines Invitational meet in Missoula Saturday with strong performances by both the girls and boys teams.

Ringing up 18 personal best marks and...