Pardee, Baxter secure individual tourney titles

FOLLOWING THROUGH on a drive, Hawk sophomore Ellie Baxter in action at Wild Horse Golf Course earlier this spring. Hawks were to have played in the Division 3 tournament in Bigfork Wednesday.

It all comes down to the Western B.

With an optimism based on some fine late-season results from the Seeley-Swan Invitational at Double Arrow Golf Course Thursday, coach Gary Thompson and his Blue Hawk boys and girls were set to play in the Western B (also called Division 3 by the MHSA) tourname...