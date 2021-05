HAPPY HIT – Kiernan Reed of the Thompson Falls Thunder, who turned 4 years old on game day, makes a connection with the ball in a game against the Plains Lightning Tigers at Amundson Sports Complex.

Being out in an open field is not fun when there's thunder and lightning, unless it's on a baseball field and it's the Thompson Falls Thunder and the Plains Lightning Tigers t-ball tykes.

They don't keep score in t-ball, so the competition level was low, but the entertainment level was high. The...