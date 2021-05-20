Bird watching event set for youths

Youths interested in bird watching and identification are in for a special treat. “Kaniksu Land Trust (KLT) us partnering with 4-H and Montana State University Extension to lead a birding event for kids of Sanders County,” stated Marcy Timblin, KLT Director of Communications. “Learn about the birds in our local area and how to identify them by sight and sound,” Timblin referenced as the purpose of the free event.

Two sessions will be held Saturday, June 19 for those interested in attending. In Thompson Falls, “Let’s Go Birding” leaders will meet at Thompson Falls State Park at 8 a.m. Aspiring ornithologists are welcome to the second outing scheduled to meet at 10:30 a.m. at Cabinet View Nature Area on the Idaho/Montana state line between Heron, Montana and Clark Fork, Idaho.

Space is limited and registration is required by calling KLT at (208) 263-9471. Youths are welcome to join one or both birding sessions if space is available. More information can be obtained online by visiting kaniksu.org/events/lets-go-birding. Directions to Cabinet View Nature Area can be found at kaniksu.org/play.