Local equestrian group enjoys rides, trail work

The Trout Creek chapter of the Backcountry Horsemen of America organize trail rides and maintenance work in conjunction with the U.S. Forest Service. One ride took the group to Pear Lake (above).

The Trout Creek Backcountry Horsemen (TCBH) are looking for new members. The group was started four years ago by Doc Milham and began with over 30 member families and eight individual members. Currently, the group has dropped to no more than six or seven active members. The TCBH is a chapter of the nationwide organization, Backcountry Horsemen of America (BHA) which has over $12,500 members across 13 states.

The group holds training courses for both children and adults and provides special training for members. Some of this training includes special tailored instruction for those exploring the backcountry on horseback, such as their defensive horse safety course. They also certify members in chainsaw use and in first aid. Most of what the group does is help maintain and clear trails, while riding into the back country on organized rides. "Basically, what we do is a lot of trail riding with chainsaws," said Milham.

The organization partners with the Forest Service, through which they are insured and provided with some equipment. The trails they work on are used not only by those on horseback, but by hikers, hunters, fishermen, and any exploring into the wilds. Milham says their goal is to hold one trail ride a month and to do two working days per year. Some of these trail rides will go out 10 to 15 miles and are often overnight. "It's a lot of fun, and a good, worthwhile organization. It is also a necessary program," said Milham.

Milham is the current acting president for the TCBH and has a doctorate in equine science from Michigan State University. Milham said he has been working with horses all his life. Both his father and grandfather made saddles and taught him the same trade. He is also on the committee for the Cube Iron Cataract Coalition.

Membership is $25 per year for an individual and $35 for a family. The local chapter gets $5 of the fee, with the rest going to the Forest Service. The local group puts that money mostly into advertising. The TCBH holds meetings the second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Wayside in Trout Creek. The next meeting is May 13. The group also has a trail clearing set for Aug. 14 on the Cataract trail. May 27 the group will be participating in a workshop for 40 Thompson Falls students at the Pilgeram Ranch in Plains. Interested parties wanting to get involved with TCBH can call Milham at (406) 242-0980.