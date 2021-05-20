Nonprofits connect with community

Chamber hosts volunteer fair

PERFECT MATCH - Yvonne and Ron Hawkinson hold Chief, the puppy they adopted from TRACS during the Thompson Fall Chamber of Commerce Nonprofit Volunteer Fair on Saturday.

The Thompson Falls Chamber of Commerce welcomed the community to a Nonprofit Volunteer Fair Saturday. The event featured more than a dozen local organizations who attended to connect with each other and community members.

TRACS, the local animal shelter, made perhaps the cutest connection of the event. The organization brought three puppies that were available for adoption. One puppy found a home with Ron and Yvonne Hawkinson of Thompson Falls. Ron Hawkinson, who volunteers with Project ASCENT, saw the puppy, which they named Chief, at the nonprofit fair and fell in love instantly. He said it was the puppy's blue eyes that got him. He went home to get Yvonne and bring her back to introduce her to the puppy. It didn't take long before the Hawkinsons had gone to TRACS and completed the steps to adopt Chief. They then came back to the nonprofit fair to take home their new addition.

TRACS noted at the nonprofit fair that they are in need of carpentry work to help repair the roof of the puppy den, which was damaged by a tree during a storm earlier this year.

The event was sponsored by the Thompson Falls Chamber, Thompson River Lumber, Rex Theater Project and Project ASCENT. Andrea Christensen, secretary of Project ASCENT and a Chamber board member, organized the nonprofit fair by contacting organizations throughout the county. She said she received a lot of great feedback from the organizations about being able to network with each other and find out what other nonprofits are in the area.

Community members at the nonprofit fair were treated to breakfast pastries from the Black Bear Deli and lunch snacks provided by Harvest Foods, Project ASCENT and Feed & Fuel.

While the constant for nonprofits is needing volunteers and funding, the organizations also discussed specific needs. For example, Thompson Falls Ambulance and Sanders County Community Housing Organization (SCCHO) stated they need a grant writer. SCCHO also expressed need for property care and fundraising ideas. Rex Theater Project stated they had educational grant gaps, and Sanders County Coalition for Families was looking for helpline volunteers.

Annie Wooden THOMPSON FALLS CHAMBER board member Andrea Christensen (left) welcomes nonprofits to the volunteer fair at the Thompson Falls Community Center.

The Thompson Falls Bowling Association attended the nonprofit fair hoping to find new community members to join their leagues, which will start in the fall. The Sanders County Historical Society, which operates the Old Jail Museum, was at the fair looking for docents and has a need for maintenance help. Ray Brown, executive director of Sanders County Community Development Corporation, visited with organizations to determine if he and his organization could connect nonprofits with specific resources.

Other organizations attending the nonprofit fair included Thompson Falls Woman's Club, Thompson Falls Main Street, Be Like Bill Foundation, Sanders County Veterans Transportation and DAV, CASA of Lake and Sanders County, Rex Theater Project, Project ASCENT and The Elks Charitable Foundation.

Chamber board members said the event was a success. Christensen said she is already making plans for the next opportunity to bring nonprofits and community members together.