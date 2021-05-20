Question of the Week
What advice do you have for the Class of 2021?
May 20, 2021
Charee Fielders,
Plains - “You’re going to make mistakes. Your friends are going to make mistakes. Support them, but don’t follow them down that road. Learn from your friends’ mistakes.”
Carrie Hudson,
Thompson Falls - “Always believe in yourself and don’t be afraid to fail.”
Stan Cook,
Thompson Falls - “Don’t rush into any relationships, try to control your finances and focus on your future.”
Brian Warrington,
Plains - “You can do whatever you want in America if you put your mind to it. Don’t always believe the news.”
Will Shelton,
Three Forks, Montana - “Don’t do anything stupid and have a good goal in mind.”
Rodney Glover,
Thompson Falls - “Enjoy your life and don’t worry about stuff unless you have to. Take the time to sit down with family and have a good laugh.”
