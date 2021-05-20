ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

By John Dowd 

Question of the Week

What advice do you have for the Class of 2021?

 
May 20, 2021



Charee Fielders,

Plains - “You’re going to make mistakes. Your friends are going to make mistakes. Support them, but don’t follow them down that road. Learn from your friends’ mistakes.”

Carrie Hudson,

Thompson Falls - “Always believe in yourself and don’t be afraid to fail.”

Stan Cook,

Thompson Falls - “Don’t rush into any relationships, try to control your finances and focus on your future.”

Brian Warrington,

Plains - “You can do whatever you want in America if you put your mind to it. Don’t always believe the news.”

Will Shelton,

Three Forks, Montana - “Don’t do anything stupid and have a good goal in mind.”

Rodney Glover,

Thompson Falls - “Enjoy your life and don’t worry about stuff unless you have to. Take the time to sit down with family and have a good laugh.”

 

