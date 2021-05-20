ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

STILL MOMENT

 
May 20, 2021

Ed Moreth

LITTLE BITTY BIRD – A sure sign that spring is underway when the hummingbirds start showing up in droves. A calliope hummingbird takes a break on a bare branch. According to the University of Montana, the western part of the Treasure State is home to rufous, calliope, and black-chinned hummingbirds. Hummingbirds start showing up in western Montana from the end of April to mid May and will remain in Montana throughout the summer, according to the state's field guide. Hummingbirds are extremely territorial, especially the rufous, which is on the state's potential species of concern. At summer's end, the hummingbirds will travel 5,000 miles to a warmer climate.

 

