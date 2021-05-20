CAPNM offers energy assistance

Are you or someone you know struggling to catch up on your home energy bill from last winter? There might be help available. While it has been frustrating at times throughout COVID to work through the process of applying for help, Energy Share and Community Action Partnership for NW Montana (CAPNM) in Kalispell want you to know there is help available, including one-on-one assistance when needed.

Energy Share helps Montanans who are facing home energy emergencies. CAPNM processes Energy Share applications and can help you apply. Common reasons people apply for Energy Share include unexpected expenses, non-working or unsafe heating systems, illnesses or injuries, domestic abuse situations, and loss of employment or reduced wages.

CAPNM can also help you fill out applications for a new program that is for renters only. The new Emergency Rental Assistance Program helps with rent, utilities and internet for people who rent and who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of your need, contact CAPNM at 1-(800) 344-5979, (406) 758-5433, or visit their website at http://www.capnm.net. CAPNM’s energy assistance office is located at 214 Main Street in Kalispell. They are open to the public 8 a.m. - Noon and 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. They ask that applicants drop off their application. Personal assistance is available if needed. If Energy Assistance staff is not available for questions or assistance, please make sure your application is signed and they will follow up by phone if necessary. CAPNM handles Energy Share applications for Flathead, Lake, Lincoln and Sanders Counties. If you live in a different county and need help, please visit http://www.energysharemt.com/how-to-apply for the office that serves your area.

Energy Share relies on donations to help your neighbors who are facing energy emergencies. One hundred percent of private donations are used to help someone in need. If you would like to be involved this way, please visit https://www.energysharemt.com/donate-now or mail a check to Energy Share, 3117 Cooney Drive Suite 102, Helena, MT 59602.