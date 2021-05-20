Defendants enter not guilty please in District Court

Jeriko Smith-Roach appeared via Zoom in Sanders County Judicial District 20 Court Tuesday to plead not guilty to the charge of sexual intercourse without consent. According to charging documents, a reporting party called the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office March 28 to report a crime. The reporting person lives in California and said that a Snapchat friend of hers who lives in Sanders County, Montana, was speaking about being raped by Smith-Roach. Smith-Roach’s trial has been set for Nov. 15.

A Libby man pleaded not guilty to charges of burglary and violation of an order of protection. According to charging documents, George Beers, the accused, was seen by his ex-wife on her property late at night. At the time, she resided in Sanders County. Charges indicate that the ex-wife reported she was also burglarized. Beers’ trial has been set for Nov. 15. Beers’ wife testified for his release, saying that before Beers’ arrest the ex-wife sent photos from a video that was taken. The video supposedly showed Beers’ on the property, however, several of Beers’ friends claimed that the person in the photos could not be Beers as they did not look alike. Beers has several warrants out for him in Oklahoma. Judge Deborah Christopher ruled that those matters be handled first before any decisions are made on any kind of release.

Hunter Siever pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. Siever was pulled over April 29 for failing to stop for a stop sign. It was discovered that she had an out-of-county warrant and the vehicle had false plates. After a search of the vehicle, items including drugs, drug paraphernalia and scales were found inside. Her trial has been set for Nov. 15, with an omnibus hearing Oct. 5.

Bridger Bischoff is facing the charge of negligent vehicular assault. According to charging documents, Bischoff had been in a motor vehicle accident Oct. 20, 2020.

Documents allege the other driver was badly injured in the accident. Bischoff admitted to the accident being his fault, saying he had looked at his phone and found that he had drifted. He said the accident resulted from overcorrecting. Witnesses reported he was moving at a high rate of speed. Bischoff pleaded not guilty to the charges and his trial has been set for Nov. 15.