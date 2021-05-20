Explosion creates fire in Noxon

Firefighter injured responding to blaze

An explosion in Noxon early Monday had several residents calling 911. Around 7 a.m., residents heard a large explosion southeast of town. A structure located at 10 S. Clarks Addition Lane had caught fire. Ammunition stored in the building began going off.

Minutes after the first explosion, a second explosion went off and then several smaller ones, a Noxon resident who took photos of the massive plume of smoke coming from the property. According to the Montana Cadastral system, the 20-acre property is owned by Robert Omsted of Washington. No one was reportedly at the property when the explosion occurred. Montana Cadastral lists a home and several outbuildings on the property.

Noxon School Superintendent Jonathan Martin released a statement Monday morning stating the school was not affected and that the administration was monitoring air quality to determine whether or not they would hold outdoor activities.

Mary Verzier Smoke rises after a second explosion at the Noxon property on Monday.

Several agencies responded to the fire, including Sanders County Sheriff's deputies and fire departments from Noxon and Trout Creek. Sheriff Tom Rummel stated that a firefighter was injured in the blaze and was rushed to the hospital. Rummel said the state fire marshal's office has been called to investigate the incident.

April Phillips with the Sanders County Sheriff's Office posted a thank you on social media Monday to those who responded. "From the dispatchers, to the Noxon Ambulance members and to the firefighters (Noxon Fire, Heron Fire and Trout Creek Fire, Forest Service Engine), you all were amazing and worked your tails off today," Phillips wrote. "To the residents for all the support and offers to help in any way needed. Thank you one and all."