Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

Justice Court

Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden

 
May 20, 2021



Montana Highway Patrol

Alicia Martin, 32, open container in vehicle, $75.

Dewayne Robinson, 45, seatbelt violation, $20; driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285.

David Johnson, 54, seatbelt violation, $20.

Andrew McDaniels, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Kathleen Ancel, 58, day speeding, $70; improper passing, $85.

Matthew Borgmann, 45, seatbelt violation, $20.

Krista Denison, 36, failure to give notice of an accident, $235.

Jason Friede, 32, night speeding, $70.

David Knutson, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.

Tesha Stark, 29, day speeding, $20.

Aaron Weaver, 46, seatbelt violation, $20; operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.

James Wheeler, 75, day speeding, $20.

Peter Carey, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.

Bethany Fields, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Christopher Lakin, 55, day speeding, $20.

Jaqulaine Mandy, 33, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $285.

Zachary Adamson, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Rucha Upasani, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Jonathan Borntreger, 27, failure to have child properly restrained, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.

Kevin Corn, 56, violation in a work zone, $95.

LaJean Manning, 52, seatbelt violation, $20.

Scott Schonrock, 58, carless driving, $45.

Marcus Overholtzer, 20, day speeding, $120.

Kevin Bosi, 55, day speeding, $20.

Samuel Carter, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.

Brian Maguire, 70, day speeding, $20.

Bruce Young, 75, day speeding, $70.

Steven Grove, 52, day speeding, $70.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office

Dewayne Robinson, 45, driving while suspended, 2nd offense, $335, 2 days in jail.

William Beck, 41, driving without a license, $85; failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $75.

Jason Basden, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Monica Morgado, 40, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Brent Wiegele, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Kimberly Lakko, 38, day speeding, $20.

Victoria Kellogg, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.

Tomothy Mangold, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.

Clay Smith, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Koltin Polinsky, 24, day speeding, $20.

Kimberly Lester, 55, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.

Jacob Kon, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Laura Rosenwald, 68, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks

Michael Heuker, 52, failure to stop at check station, $85.

Motor Carrier Services

Mark Schmidt, 65, operating without a commercial driver’s license, 1st offense, $235.

Robert Edison, 59, failure to purchase trip permit, $85.

Scott Schonrock, 58, false log, $285.

Mark Branine, 57, failure to pay GVW fees, $135.

 
