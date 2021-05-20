Justice Court
Before Justice of the Peace Doug Dryden
May 20, 2021
Montana Highway Patrol
Alicia Martin, 32, open container in vehicle, $75.
Dewayne Robinson, 45, seatbelt violation, $20; driving while suspended, 1st offense, $285.
David Johnson, 54, seatbelt violation, $20.
Andrew McDaniels, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.
Kathleen Ancel, 58, day speeding, $70; improper passing, $85.
Matthew Borgmann, 45, seatbelt violation, $20.
Krista Denison, 36, failure to give notice of an accident, $235.
Jason Friede, 32, night speeding, $70.
David Knutson, 61, seatbelt violation, $20.
Tesha Stark, 29, day speeding, $20.
Aaron Weaver, 46, seatbelt violation, $20; operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.
James Wheeler, 75, day speeding, $20.
Peter Carey, 17, seatbelt violation, $20.
Bethany Fields, 43, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Christopher Lakin, 55, day speeding, $20.
Jaqulaine Mandy, 33, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $285.
Zachary Adamson, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Rucha Upasani, 31, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Jonathan Borntreger, 27, failure to have child properly restrained, $85; seatbelt violation, $20.
Kevin Corn, 56, violation in a work zone, $95.
LaJean Manning, 52, seatbelt violation, $20.
Scott Schonrock, 58, carless driving, $45.
Marcus Overholtzer, 20, day speeding, $120.
Kevin Bosi, 55, day speeding, $20.
Samuel Carter, 36, seatbelt violation, $20.
Brian Maguire, 70, day speeding, $20.
Bruce Young, 75, day speeding, $70.
Steven Grove, 52, day speeding, $70.
Sanders County Sheriff’s Office
Dewayne Robinson, 45, driving while suspended, 2nd offense, $335, 2 days in jail.
William Beck, 41, driving without a license, $85; failure to carry proof of insurance, 1st offense, $75.
Jason Basden, 41, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Monica Morgado, 40, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Brent Wiegele, 34, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Kimberly Lakko, 38, day speeding, $20.
Victoria Kellogg, 26, speeding in a restricted zone, $85.
Tomothy Mangold, 55, speeding in a restricted zone, $95.
Clay Smith, 29, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Koltin Polinsky, 24, day speeding, $20.
Kimberly Lester, 55, operating without insurance, 1st offense, $85.
Jacob Kon, 28, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Laura Rosenwald, 68, speeding in a restricted zone, $55.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks
Michael Heuker, 52, failure to stop at check station, $85.
Motor Carrier Services
Mark Schmidt, 65, operating without a commercial driver’s license, 1st offense, $235.
Robert Edison, 59, failure to purchase trip permit, $85.
Scott Schonrock, 58, false log, $285.
Mark Branine, 57, failure to pay GVW fees, $135.
