Commander Peter Haynes (left) with his twin brother Brady during the change of command ceremony May 13.

After a 13-month post as Commander of a squadron, Peter Haynes, a 1996 graduate of Thompson Falls High School, is moving on with the U.S. Navy.

The change of command ceremony was held at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma. During the change of command ceremony, Haynes was also awarded the Mer...