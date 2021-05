REACHING FOR THE STARS while trying to clear the bar, Blue Hawk sophomore Breck Ferris competes in the District 7B high jump competition Saturday.

All things considered, another fine effort by the Thompson Falls track and field teams.

Using outstanding efforts from across the track and field in Eureka Saturday, the Hawk girls scored 104 points to win second place in the District 7B meet and the boys scored 90 to place third.

Bigfork domin...