NEW TOY – Walt and Gordon Pickering stand with Gordon's new airplane, a Bearhawk 4-Place STOL.

A project that's been in the making for more than 10 years has gone sky high - literally.

It's a homemade airplane made at the home of Walt Pickering of Paradise by Walt and his son, Gordon, who will be taking the experimental amateur aircraft back to LaPine, Oregon, where he is a practicing ve...