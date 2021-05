PROGRESS on the Thompson Falls Dam being built over the falls. This picture was taken January 24, 1915.

30 YEARS AGO • MAY 23, 1991

HIGH FLOWS DISRUPT DAM TRASH BOOM

While farther downstream in the Columbia River system managers would love excess water to dedicate to salmon, Bob Brickzin would just as soon have that water there and not causing problems with the Thompson Falls dam.

Saturday the d...