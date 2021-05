Memorial Day is personal for veteran

OKINAWA VETERAN – Former Marine Corps machine gunner Tom Charlton of Plains deals with memories of his battle days on the island of Okinawa in World War II.

Tom Charlton doesn't plan a big birthday bash when he turns 95 next week, but at least it'll be more than when he turned 19 when he was fighting for his life.

On June 8, 1945, Charlton was a Marine Corps machine gunner on the island of Okinawa and an estimated 130,000 Japanese soldiers were dug...