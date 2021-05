OBSCURRED HERO – The gravesite of Peter Norve, an Army veteran of the Spanish American War, is covered with lichen at the Plains Cemetery, making his name and service nearly indistinguishable.

It's a matter of vets honoring vets as 13 military veterans from each of the five services gathered at Plains Cemetery to place American flags at the gravesites of veterans that date back to the Civil War.

It took the veterans, along with seven non military volunteers, including two children, a...