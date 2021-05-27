BIG ARM - Joshua Robert Francis Nunes of Big Arm, Montana, was born in San Diego, California, on March 25, 1979, to Carol Nunes and passed away in his sleep May 16, 2021.

No words can state the love and compassion that flowed from his heart to almost everyone who crossed his path. He spent the first half of his life working as an electrician in California. After he moved to Montana and found the love of his life, he went into a partnership as co-owner of the legendary Montana Bar with his darling wife, Brenna Marie, and mother-in-law, Judy Norgaard. Josh was the heart and soul of the Montana Bar. He took much pride in restoring it and creating his legacy.

Josh was an inspiring dreamer who always had to be busy trying to realize these dreams, most of which were for his friends and family. Josh loved to put a smile on people's faces and always left people feeling better than when he found them. He accomplished so much in a life that was undeniably too short. Always pushing the envelope for himself, he was an unstoppable force of love and light in this world and will be dearly missed by even the most casual acquaintances. Josh will forever be remembered in the small town of Hot Springs as a great husband, father, brother, friend and last but not least, a Legend.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Brenna Marie (Schaible) Nunes; mother, Carol Jean Nunes; sister, Tabitha Michelle Nunes; and three children, Ayslinn Rose Nunes, Shelby Lyn McCahon and Paeton Kae McCahon.

The family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, any donations and cards be made to his daughter Ayslinn Nunes, and sent to the Montana Bar, P.O. Box 1083, Hot Springs, MT 59845; physical address 201 Main St., Hot Springs, MT 59845. A Celebration of Life for Josh will be held at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at the Montana Bar in Hot Springs. We will also have a donation fund set up for her at the memorial. Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.lakefuneral

homeandcremation.com.

Arrangements are under the care of The Lake Funeral Home and Crematory.