Kathryn (Marie) Millar, 80, went home to the biggest family reunion she will ever attend with her Lord, family and friends on May 16, 2021, in Cashmere, Washington.

She was born May 14, 1941, in Cashmere, Washington. Her father John Walter Price was 42 and her mother Mabel Ione (Richmond) Price was 38.

On May 5, 1960, at 18 years old, she married longtime family friend George E. Schneider in Leavenworth, Washington.

Their first-born son Calvin E. was born February 14, 1961. Their daughter, Lisa K., was next, and they had one more son Kenneth W., all in Leavenworth, Washington.

Marie and George were divorced, and Marie married Robert E. (Bob) White in Snoqualmie, Washington, on October 16, 1968, when she was 27 years old.

She worked in the orchards and fruit packing plants around Cashmere and Wenatchee, Washington.

In 1968, Marie and Bob moved their little family to Thompson Falls, Montana. They had a son, Robert E. White Jr., born in Missoula, Montana.

From 1968 to 1973 Marie worked as a waitress in the small cafes in Thompson Falls to support her family.

In 1972 her father, John Walter Price, passed away in Wenatchee at the age of 73 years. Marie and Bob divorced June 11, 1974. She was 33 years old.

That same year Marie went to work at Pack River Lumber Mill, stacking mill ends. When the order was filled, she had the opportunity to stay on at the planer full time.

In 1973 Marie met Clifford Eckert (Butch) Millar. Marie and Cliff bought some land up Dry Creek and built a house. Marie and Cliff lived together as common Law married up until May 14, 1983, when they were married in the Congregational Church by Reverend Gaylund Olson.

Pack River sold to WI Forest Products and Cliff started working there too on the dry chain. Marie ran the forklift and the bander wrapping units of lumber. WI Forest Products sold to Crown Pacific. Marie stayed with this company until it closed in 1995.

On April 20, 1991, her mother Mabel Ione Richmond Fairbairn passed away in Everett, Washington, at the age of 87 years old.

Marie worked a short time as housekeeper at the Rimrock hotel and restaurant.

Thompson River Lumber hired her to run the bander. She stayed at this company until she retired in 2003. She was 62 years old.

Her siblings passed away — Walter John Price, November 26, 2004; William Clayton McCamey, January 14, 200;, Lillian Fay McCamey, December 25, 2007; Harold Adrian McCamey, September 26, 2012; and Lila Mae McCamey, November 2, 2016.

On January 23, 2005, Cliff lost his battle with cancer. They had been together 30 years and 21 years married.

Her son Calvin E. Schneider passed away August 13, 2010, in Wenatchee, Washington, at the age of 49.

She loved her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. She loved doing arts and crafts for the Christmas Bazaar, crocheting wash cloths and slippers, making beaded lamps, making cookies and jellies, and canning vegetables. She loved just getting in her car and going.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, all her siblings, husband Cliff, son Calvin, and ex-husband George.

She is survived by her daughter, Lisa K. (Timothy) Anderson of Thompson Falls, Montana; sons, Kenneth W. Schneider and Robert E. (Bob) White, Jr. (Paula) of Cashmere, Washington; granddaughters, Tala K. Conley of Libby, Montana, and Jubilee A. (Brandon) Wilhite of Belgrade, Montana; great-granddaughter, Samantha K. Conley and great-grandson, Nickolas T. Conley of Libby, Montana.

There will be no service at this time for Marie. We will have a get together sometime this summer to celebrate Marie.

Special thank you to Dan and Von Briggs as well as Ruth and Paul Aktepy for all the help you gave mom. You are truly appreciated.

Cards can be sent to either Ken Schneider or Bob White P.O. Box 292 Cashmere, Washington 98815.