HAWK SENIOR Megan Baxter won 4th in the State B tournament last week in Billings last week

Thompson Falls' team of three made big noise at last week's State B golf tournament at Eagle Rock golf course in Billings.

As Thompson Falls was without enough players for scoring teams, Megan Baxter, a senior, and little sister Ellie Baxter, a sophomore with the Hawk girls, and Kade Pardee with...