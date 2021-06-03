KEEPING IT GREEN

GOT USED ELECTRONICS?

It is officially time for spring cleaning! You can go to websites like homemadesimple.com and get lots of creative ideas on what to do for your annual cleaning, and they give fun ideas on how to do it all in five days. (Maybe if a friend came to help!)

One area of our lives that always needs help is GETTING RID OF OLD ELECTRONICS that we aren’t using and that are taking up space and adding to our clutter. Not to mention creating great spots for dust bunnies and spiders.

We can help! The Annual Sanders County E-Waste Event is coming Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thompson Falls Transfer Station. Bring anything with a cord, as well as cell phones. Secure data destruction is provided by 406Recycling for all computer hard drives.

This event would not be possible without the help from Dusti Johnson, MDEQ Materials Specialist and Matt Elsaesser, owner of 406Recycling. Questions? Call 827-6942.

~Sanders County Recycling Staff/Nationaltoday.com