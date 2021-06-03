ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Sanders County Ledger - Your Best Source For Sanders County News

By Sanders County Recycling Staff 

KEEPING IT GREEN

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet 0 Comments

June 3, 2021



GOT USED ELECTRONICS?

It is officially time for spring cleaning! You can go to websites like homemadesimple.com and get lots of creative ideas on what to do for your annual cleaning, and they give fun ideas on how to do it all in five days. (Maybe if a friend came to help!)

One area of our lives that always needs help is GETTING RID OF OLD ELECTRONICS that we aren’t using and that are taking up space and adding to our clutter. Not to mention creating great spots for dust bunnies and spiders.

We can help! The Annual Sanders County E-Waste Event is coming Saturday, June 5, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Thompson Falls Transfer Station. Bring anything with a cord, as well as cell phones. Secure data destruction is provided by 406Recycling for all computer hard drives.

This event would not be possible without the help from Dusti Johnson, MDEQ Materials Specialist and Matt Elsaesser, owner of 406Recycling. Questions? Call 827-6942.

~Sanders County Recycling Staff/Nationaltoday.com

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Sanders County Ledger

P.O. Box 219 / 603 Main St.
Thompson Falls, MT 59873
Ph: (406) 827-3421
[email protected]

© 2021 Wooden Enterprises, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2021