A game changer

It’s been a cold spring. While I welcome the rain, the sudden and random temperature drops make for a long season. My perennials are loving this weather. They are green and lush and possess all the qualities one would hope for this time of year. However, the seedlings in the garage are another story. Even with heat mats and grow lights, they long for the real thing. It’s been another year of dragging trays and pots out of the garage in the morning and back in at night. As of lately, with the cold temperatures, on top of the heavy rain, on top of the strong winds, the plants babies have been spending a lot of time in the garage, straining for light.

It wasn’t until Monday evening that everything changed. That’s when it showed up. The greenhouse. A gentleman named Yoder came down the driveway with the greenhouse in tow. Yoder was sporting a wide brim, straw hat and suspenders. Yoder is my hero. Somehow, someway the company was able to find cedar to build with. It was the most wonderful smell as I stepped inside for the first time. The feeling was surreal, it was almost too good to be true. A greenhouse is a game changer in the world of gardening. This size is 10 by 16, and while every gardener is thinking to themselves, “I could fill that up in no time,” I am just grateful to finally experience the success that comes with the pristine growing conditions a greenhouse creates.

I have major plans for this greenhouse that include more shelving, adding electricity (luckily, I know a guy) and creating a cherry orchard off to the side. For now, I am just happy that my plants are happy.

Miriah Kardelis is a modern homesteader who is always looking for new ideas. Reach her at [email protected]