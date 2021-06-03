Noxon students enjoy movie outing to The Rex

Noxon third-grade students earlier this year took home a $1,200 grant from the Rex Community Theater after being the winners of the theater's "What would you do if you owned the Rex" challenge. The students continued their celebration last week as they headed to the Rex for a showing of "The Wizard of Oz." Students lined up to grab soda and popcorn before finding a seat. Tagging along for the adventure was Mrs. Owen's second grade class.

Students stunned audience members in March when they sang their song titled, "If I Only Owned the Rex." The song was inspired by the "The Wizard of Oz" tune "If I Only had a Brain." To solidify their musical talents, the students followed with a second song, "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." Now that students know all things "Oz," The Rex deemed it fitting to finish the experience with watching the movie. The choice of the movie, however, was not coincidental. "They all chose the same movie. Their choice wasn't even related to the competition," teacher Susie Kayser said. "Even the students who haven't even seen the movie, voted on it."

Incorporating art and music into deciding how to spend the grant money, Noxon students chose to expand their musical skills by building their own ukuleles. "My brother came in to help build them," Kayser said. "Mrs. McArthur ordered the kits and everyone just jumped in to help. I installed the tuners and strings. The high school students helped tune them. The children were very excited to have them to play."

Debbie Wilson with Rex Community Theater was at the theater last Tuesday morning to hand out soda and popcorn to the students. "Doug Grimm helped me set up the movie," Wilson said. "We've been looking at purchasing some digital equipment to start playing first-run movies." Wilson thought the movie was a great way to help celebrate. "Since this was about the students, it was really important for us to help," she said. The students stopped by Simple Simon's Pizza for lunch before heading back to school.