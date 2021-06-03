Question of the Week
What community events would you like to see in the summer?
June 3, 2021
REILEY EMMER, Sandpoint, Idaho -
“I think some local music events would be awesome, especially local bands and local artists.”
BOB SINK, Thompson Falls - “I would like to see more musical events, like bluegrass and old country.”
BEN DRAVIK, Thompson Falls - “Drive-in movies on the river.”
JOHN SIEGMUND, Thompson Falls - “I would like to see more outdoor music events.”
JETT FORD, Thompson Falls - “I would like to see more dirt bike races.”
ILENE VINSON, Thompson Falls - “More country music events!”
Reader Comments(0)