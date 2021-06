TEACHER Kyle Mitchell (right) helped present SkillsUSA awards to students (from left) junior Celsey Vonheeder, junior Madison Elliot, senior Parker Flock and sophomore Gunnar Gannarelli.

Sanders County students were honored last week for being among the best in the state for the SkillsUSA competition.

Mary Heller, director of SkillsUSA in Montana, traveled to Thompson Falls and Plains last week to present awards to students. She noted that the 2020 competition was canceled due...