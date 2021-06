IN REMEMBRENCE – Gary Jenson tosses a wreath into the Clark Fork River to honor lost members of the sea services - the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Jenson served in the Navy from 1969 to 1972, most of his time on board the USS Wallace L. Lind, a destroyer.

A small crowd gathered at the Plains Cemetery for VFW Post 3596's Memorial Day service on Sunday evening in remembrance of those military veterans who served their country and have passed on.

Post 3596 Commander Ron Kilbury led the ceremony at the American flag, the centerpiece of a section of...