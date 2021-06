MINER BUSINESS – Jessica Pullen, owner of Action Mining Services, Inc., sitting with her 4-year-old son, Sky, is open for business in Plains.

Plains is the new home for an old business. Action Mining Services, Inc., a company established over 40 years ago, set up operations in the former Butcher's Nook building and are open for business.

Action Mining Services manufactures and sells mining supplies that deals mainly with professiona...