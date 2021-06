AT THE STATE B STARTING LINE - This photo, taken at the start of th 800 meter run, shows the kind of crowd running required in a State B distance run. Thompson Falls' Josey Neesvig is pictured, the fifth runner from the left.

Talk about stepping out in style.

Thompson Falls track and field seniors Cody Burk and Justin Morgan finished their prep careers in the sport on high notes at the State B meet in Laurel last week.

A throwing specialist for Blue Hawk coach Jake Susic the past four years, Burk presented Susic the...