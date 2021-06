TYLOR KETCHUM, lead singer of Tylor & The Train Robbers, played guitar and harmonica during their two hour long set at The Rex last Thursday.

The Rex Theater was filled with the sounds of storytelling last Thursday evening when Tylor & the Train Robbers took the stage at the historic Thompson Falls venue. The Boise-based band played for two solid hours and welcomed Thompson Falls alum Tanner Laws as their opening act.

Laws warm...