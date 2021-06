GETTIN' DOWN – Plains resident Jubal Ryan gets below the bar to win the annual limbo contest at the E.L. Johnson Memorial Park as his brother, Newman Ryan (left) and Josh Saunders holds the stick and Jubal's brother, Jake, snaps a photo.

At the Plains Day Dance Party Saturday evening, getting down didn't refer to boogeying - it was getting down, as low as a person could get without hands, knees or butt touching the ground.

It took only about 20 minutes to come up with a winner in the "tall" category of the annual limbo con...