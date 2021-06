AERIAL VIEW of the Thompson Falls Lumber Company that was located east of town. The large building near the middle was the new 30- by 100-foot planer building.

70 YEARS AGO • JUNE 6, 1951

WILL BE ONE OF FINEST IN NORTHWEST

Thompson Falls soon will have one of the most modern lumber manufacturing plants in western Montana. Rebuilding and expansion of the Thompson Falls Lumber Company plant is nearing completion and the mill will resume operations with...