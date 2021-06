Big Bull Sports owner Tom Kirkland stands behind the counter of his outdoor equipment store in its new location in downtown Thompson Falls.

Big Bull Sports has reopened at its new location at 1013 Main Street in Thompson Falls. The grand opening was June 1, and owner Tom Kirkland said the day saw a great turnout. "It is amazing how much changes just through a new location," said Kirkland.

According to Kirkland, many outdoor sup...