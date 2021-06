EMT Victoria Russell, far left, with Thompson Falls Ambulance received the Children Pediatric EMS Award for her role in demonstrating excellence in providing pediatric EMS care.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) honored Montana Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel from several cities around the state, including Victoria Russell of Thompson Falls, during an awards ceremony May 19 at the Capitol Building in Helena. The event was part of Natio...