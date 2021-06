Work It Out Fitness and Health – Owner Heather Thompson (right) and health consultant Brenda Crowe say they are bringing a holistic approach to the gym that they opened in Thompson Falls June 1.

A new gym opened this month in Thompson Falls. Heather Thompson, owner of Work It Out Health and Fitness, says she felt there was a need for another gym in the area. "The doors just opened for me," Thompson said of the reason why she decided to open her own business. An advocate for holistic heal...