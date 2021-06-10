ClassifiedsDirectoryPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Leona Grace Wehren Hanks

 
June 10, 2021

LEONA HANKS

Leona Grace Wehren Hanks was born in Gallatin County, Montana, on August 20, 1934, and on May 30, 2021, she left this life and has gone to spend eternity with the Lord. We will miss her so much, but we are also grateful her battle with Alzheimer's has finally ended.

She is survived by her daughter Valerie (Hap) Borgmann and son Steven (Deb) Hanks, and her brother John Wehren. She leaves behind eight grandchildren: Ryan, Matt (Krystal), Michelle (Wade), Randy (Genesis), Jim Nick, Lizzie and Jennie, and her 16 great-grandchildren: Mercedes, Wayne, Hunter (Austin), Brandon (Rachel), Kylee, Tristin (McKenzie), Marissa, Audri, Ellie, Ary, Kootenai, Sawyer, Alex, Jerren, Allie and Daisy, one great-great-grandson, Joey, and lots of extended family all over the country.

We are thankful for this caring community who watched over mom on her treasured walks. She would find pretty rocks and bits of nature where she always saw beauty. Mom was very artistic for much of her life. She painted and drew and she was gifted at making something ordinary into something awesome.

Our special thanks to the kind and compassionate staff at Cherry Hill Assisted Living. We will always appreciate your loving support until she could once again be with dad.

Rest in peace mom. We love you.

 
