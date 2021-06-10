Local grid stars shine in Cleverly Classic

MEMORIES MADE after a game well-played. Thompson Falls was well represented in the Bob Cleverly 8-Man All-Star football game in Butte Saturday. Lucas Andersen, Cody Burk, coach Jared Koskela, Roman Sparks and Kade Pardee (standing), and Will McPherson and Michael Koskela pose for a photo after the game. Michael served as a ball boy for the Red team and got the chance to get to know and hang out wtih the players.

by John Hamilton

A game to remind everyone of what football is supposed to be – a whole lot of fun.

Five Thompson Falls Blue Hawks – Cody Burk, Roman Sparks, Kade Pardee, Lucas Andersen and Will McPherson – and one Plains Horsemen – Tucker Foster – received the chance to play one more...