Wildhorse Shootout attracts hundreds

LOOKING TO THE HOOP – Plains Cooper's Hoopers Cooper Spurr goes up for a shot while Clint Weedeman of team Wildfire tries to block the shot at the 5th Annual Wildhorse Shootout 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament. Cooper's Hoopers won 8-0.

More than 300 people from first-graders to adults showed up at Amundson Sports Complex in Plains Saturday to take part in the daylong basketball competition hosted by the Wildhorse Sports Association.

Seventy-eight teams - one from Belt, Montana, 299 miles away - participated in the 5th A...