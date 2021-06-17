Hot Springs visitors return for celebration

The streets of Hot Springs were lined with visitors last weekend as people from all over Northwest Montana came to celebrate the 71st Annual Homesteader Days. The general consensus among business owners was an agreement that the crowds taking over their little town was a welcome relief after a year of hardship due to COVID-19.

Charlie Scott, owner of Fergie's Pub and Grill, was happy with the success of this year's event. "I thought it went really well," she said. "We had a lot of attendance and a lot of support." Fergie's hosted this year's car show, which drew 19 contestants from all over. "I was really happy to see how many motorcycles were entered into the car show," Scott said. "We probably had double the number of motorcycles than last year."

With the success of this year's three-day event, Scott said they were able to raise enough money through their raffle to hand out cash prizes to first and second place winners of the car show. "It's always fun being able to do that," Scott stated.

The owner said they were also able to raise funds for the town's local museum. "The raffle money also went toward helping LaRue Museum," Scott said. "They've been having trouble securing funds to keep the museum open and thanks to the local sponsors and raffles, we were able to raise over $500 for them."

First place winner, Thomas McMenus of Elmo, won $100 with the entry of his 1947 Studebaker pickup. Second place and winner of $75 was Wayne Schlutz of Hot Spring, with his 1928 Ford Model A. Don Meuchel of Stevensville took home third place with the entry of his 1998 C5 Corvette.

While the car show is one of the main attractions alongside the rodeo at Homesteader Days, attendees also strolled through the streets enjoying live music, feasting at the local food vendors and browsing handmade goods from local artisans. From tacos, noodles and freshly squeezed lemonade, there was no shortage of choices. To cool off, everyone headed to their favorite local drinkery to grab an ice-cold beer before heading back out, bringing the experience of Homesteader Days to a full circle.