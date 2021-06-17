Question of the Week

What is your proudest memory of your father?

CORY WHITE, Sedona, Arizona - “My proudest and fondest memory of my father is traveling with him! He took me everywhere.”

KATHY IKOLA, Trout Creek - “When I was in high school, at the dance, he came up and asked me to dance. He was just so proud that his daughter would dance with him in public.”

LUKE WILLIAMS, Plains - “Just working beside him. He taught me how to work hard and be a man.”

SEAN YODER, Noxon - “I’m thankful that my father taught me how to work and to know God.”

JOHN OWENS, Thompson Falls - “My fondest memory is brown trout fishing in White Sulphur Springs, Montana, with my father.”

MONTA MOORE, Thompson Falls - “Taking care of the pig farm with my dad in Arizona. He collects pigs and I collect pigs, so that is just something that keeps us close.”