Sanders County Honor Roll June 17, 2021



DIXON SCHOOL Fourth Grade: Denzel Howard, Sonny Matt, Shelton Roberts, Tianna Ross, Sheray Rossbach. Fifth Grade: Lucy Metcalf, Ameen Posio. Sixth Grade: Jordan Boye, Robert Howard, Bryce Roberts, Reese Swensen. Seventh Grade: Tyler Boye, Raymond McDonald, Katie Porter, Adele Ranney. Eighth Grade...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.